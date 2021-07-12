Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $940.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.19 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

LW stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 414,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,387. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.