Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $940.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.19 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

LW stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 414,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,387. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

