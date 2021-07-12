Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 692.60 ($9.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.78. The company has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

