Landos Biopharma (LABP) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) is one of 856 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Landos Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Landos Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Landos Biopharma Competitors 4663 17779 39165 769 2.58

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.04%. Given Landos Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A -$30.14 million -4.21 Landos Biopharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.33

Landos Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Landos Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Landos Biopharma Competitors -2,688.50% -112.77% -27.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

