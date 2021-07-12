Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

