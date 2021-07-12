Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSRCY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $40.06 on Monday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

