Laszlo Kopits Sells 8,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDOG traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. 41,286 shares of the company traded hands.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

