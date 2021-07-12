Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

