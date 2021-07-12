Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,817 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

