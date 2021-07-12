Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

