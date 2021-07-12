Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $176.74 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

