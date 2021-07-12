Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,316,000 after acquiring an additional 97,435 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $142.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

