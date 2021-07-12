Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 345,436 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.27 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.