Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,503 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises about 2.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,873. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

