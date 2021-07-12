Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 51,727 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,727 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 10.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.90. 755,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,145,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $362.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.