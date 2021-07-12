Leopold W. Montanaro Buys 3,088 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NYSE:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NYSE:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16.
Shares of KRNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,528. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77.
About Kearny Financial
