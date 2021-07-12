Leopold W. Montanaro Buys 3,088 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NYSE:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NYSE:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16.

Shares of KRNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,528. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

