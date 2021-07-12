Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.48. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,512 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

