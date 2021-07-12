Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 11,175 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $30.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

