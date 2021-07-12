LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $17.90 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $46,079.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00895565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005446 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,044,464,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,494,649 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

