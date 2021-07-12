Lisa Khorey Sells 50,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 741,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,730. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
