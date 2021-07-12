Lisa Khorey Sells 50,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 741,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,730. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

