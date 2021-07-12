Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.23. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $158.55 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

