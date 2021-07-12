Lobstex Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $729,904.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,218,461 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

