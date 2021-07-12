LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $137.87 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

