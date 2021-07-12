Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $82.67 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

