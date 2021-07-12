Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 173,629 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Lyft worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

