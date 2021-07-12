Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $78.95 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 24.2% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $78,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $9,246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

