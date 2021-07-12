MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.52 million and $195,740.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004937 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

