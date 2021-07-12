Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 8,814 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.