Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

