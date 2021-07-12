Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $99,412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

