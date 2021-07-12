Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,591,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.76 and a fifty-two week high of $278.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

