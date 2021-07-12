Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $408.60 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $276.14 and a 12-month high of $408.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

