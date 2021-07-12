Maker Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,657.98 or 0.07961549 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $96.12 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.00909780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

