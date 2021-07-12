Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp accounts for 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

