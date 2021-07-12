MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of MNGPY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.