Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 83,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,936,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

