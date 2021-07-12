Mark A. Velleca Sells 30,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $659,100.00.

NYSE:GTHX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.95. 34,777 shares of the company traded hands.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

