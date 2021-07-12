Mark S. Colby Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $1,202,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSHD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

