Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

