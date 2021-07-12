Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,267 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $6.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. 5,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

