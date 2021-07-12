Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $194.32. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,046. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

