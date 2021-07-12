Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 93,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

EWC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. 8,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,028. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

