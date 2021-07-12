Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $45.11 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00158722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,142.92 or 0.99994381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00957782 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.