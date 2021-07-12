Marlin (POND) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Marlin has a total market cap of $45.11 million and $6.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

