Marlin Technology Co.’s (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 12th

Marlin Technology’s (OTCMKTS:FINMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Marlin Technology had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Marlin Technology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FINMU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Marlin Technology has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINMU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $496,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $308,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

