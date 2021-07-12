Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 40 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $292.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.65. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.