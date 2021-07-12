Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 234 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

