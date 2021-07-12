Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,152 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

