Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of BKN opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.