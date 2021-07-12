Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

