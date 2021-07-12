Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $69.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $321,573.89 and $69.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,738.58 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01231786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00386792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00383957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005641 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009653 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.